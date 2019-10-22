VidAngel Slams Disney Suit, $62.4M Jury Verdict As 'Farce'

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- VidAngel Inc. on Monday asked for a reduced judgment and a new trial in its battle with Walt Disney and other major studios, arguing the now-bankrupt streaming service was “forced to play its part in a farce” and the resulting $62.4 million jury verdict blatantly violates due process. In June, a California federal jury found VidAngel willfully infringed the copyrights of nearly 820 films owned by Disney, Warner Bros., Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp., New Line Productions Inc. and other Hollywood studios. The family-friendly streaming service also violated the Digital Millennium Copyright Act when it used illegal software to bypass anti-piracy...

