US-China IP Dealings Get Wild As Trade War Escalates

Law360, Berkeley, Calif. (October 22, 2019, 10:48 PM EDT) -- Legal professionals painted a colorful picture Tuesday of the U.S.-China IP landscape in an era of ratcheting trade tensions, with patent suits in Chinese courts skyrocketing, "bizarre" American trade secret cases, and even talk of hotel hostages and spying on U.S. federal buildings. The discussion came during the daylong Second Annual Berkeley-Tsinghua Transnational IP Litigation Conference hosted by the Berkeley Center for Law and Technology, where legal professionals shared their observations on recent trends in U.S.-China intellectual property relations since the Trump administration threatened to impose tariffs on Chinese imports. Mark Cohen, leader of the Asia IP project at the University of...

