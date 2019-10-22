11th Circ. Revives Yacht Worker's Injury Suit

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A motor yacht company must face a suit from a worker who sued the company over an onboard injury she suffered during a boat’s “sea trial,” the Eleventh Circuit said Tuesday, ruling that the excursion could be considered part of her employee duties. The appellate panel unanimously vacated and remanded a Florida district court’s August 2018 order granting summary judgment to 7R Charter Limited, saying Sara Herrera provided sufficient evidence that she and captain Bernard Calot were conducting a sea trial and approaching a marina in Miami when a separate passing vessel created a wake that threw her into the air,...

