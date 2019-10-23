GM Must Face Fla. Driver's Trimmed Drive Shaft Defect Suit

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday slashed nationwide class claims that defective drive shafts in certain General Motors Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC vehicles caused severe, unsafe vibrations at highway speeds, but kept alive the suit's Florida-based warranty and unfair practices claims. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. partially granted General Motors LLC's bid to dismiss plaintiff Douglass Weiss' claims that GM refused to acknowledge, let alone replace, the defective drive shaft in his Chevrolet Silverado and other GM trucks and SUVs. The problem was so widely known, according to the complaint, that consumers nicknamed it the "Chevy shake." Judge Scola...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS