9th Circ. Sets New Rule For Arbitrator Bias Disclosures

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled in a precedential decision Tuesday that a JAMS arbitrator had an obligation to disclose that he had an ownership interest in the private arbitration and mediation organization, vacating an award he decided in a case between Monster Energy Co. and a distributor. In a split decision, the panel ruled that because JAMS arbitrator and retired Judge John W. Kennedy did not disclose his ownership stake — and because Monster was a frequent JAMS customer — his decision in favor of Monster in a suit brought by distributor Olympic Eagle Distributing was suspect. "We thus hold that before...

