King & Spalding Nabs 4 MoFo Attys In M&A Push

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding has welcomed four former Morrison & Foerster attorneys as partners in its corporate finance and investments group, as the firm looks to further flesh out its transactional offerings with a team well-versed in technology. The foursome officially joined King & Spalding LLP on Monday and includes former Morrison & Foerster LLP partners Lawrence Yanowitch, Thomas Knox, Charles Katz and Jeremy Schropp. According to King & Spalding, the team makes up one of the top technology and aerospace, defense and government services corporate teams on the East Coast. Its addition is expected to round out the firm's recent growth...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS