HP Wins $176M Verdict In Disk Drive Price-Fixing Trial

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Federal jurors in Houston on Tuesday awarded Hewlett-Packard Co. $176 million against Quanta Storage Inc. and Quanta Storage America Inc., agreeing with HP's claims that Quanta participated in a massive scheme to fix the price of optical disk drives. HP won a $176 million verdict in a price-fixing case against Quanta Storage on Tuesday, and that amount could be tripled by a judge, an attorney for HP said. (AP) The award could be tripled by U.S. District Judge David Hittner because the jurors found Quanta's conduct was "knowing and intentional," said Alex B. Roberts of Beck Redden LLP, who represents HP....

