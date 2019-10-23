Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Va., US Shake Allegations Of Unfair Whistleblower Deal

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 2:06 PM EDT) -- Virginia and the U.S. government can dismiss a whistleblower’s claims that he was unfairly cut out of a settlement resulting from his exposure of fraud in a D.C. Metro rail construction project, a Virginia federal court has found.

The government has broad discretion in choosing to dismiss whistleblower claims, so it can nix Nathan Davidheiser’s follow-up qui tam case despite his argument that he was entitled to a higher award, U.S. District Judge Claude M. Hilton said Tuesday. Davidheiser’s original whistleblower suit resulted in a government investigation and a $1 million settlement, while his second suit argued that he should benefit...

