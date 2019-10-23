Va., US Shake Allegations Of Unfair Whistleblower Deal

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 2:06 PM EDT) -- Virginia and the U.S. government can dismiss a whistleblower’s claims that he was unfairly cut out of a settlement resulting from his exposure of fraud in a D.C. Metro rail construction project, a Virginia federal court has found. The government has broad discretion in choosing to dismiss whistleblower claims, so it can nix Nathan Davidheiser’s follow-up qui tam case despite his argument that he was entitled to a higher award, U.S. District Judge Claude M. Hilton said Tuesday. Davidheiser’s original whistleblower suit resulted in a government investigation and a $1 million settlement, while his second suit argued that he should benefit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS