NYC, Calif. Sue US Postal Service Over Contraband Cigarettes

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT) -- New York City and California sued the U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday in New York federal court, accusing the federal mail carrier of costing them millions of dollars in lost taxes by failing to properly police contraband cigarette shipments. The Big Apple and the Golden State alleged that the USPS is violating the Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking Act of 2009, which is supposed to bar the postal service from delivering packages it knows or suspects to contain cigarettes. “The conduct of the USPS deprives state and local governments of millions of dollars in tax revenue and thwarts the public health policies...

