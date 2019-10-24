Top Trends In Food And Beverage Class Actions

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- For most Americans, grocery shopping is a weekly ritual, but consumers often spend little time researching the items that eventually reach their shopping carts. Instead, brand loyalty and product labeling are primary drivers of food and beverage sales. Enter class action litigation, a process seemingly tailor-made for consumers who later feel they received less than they bargained for. Couple this with state consumer protection statutes containing attractive attorney’s fees provisions, and it is no wonder class action lawyers have been scouring supermarket shelves for potential claims. While consumer product labeling cases are filed with increased frequency, certain varieties have been more...

