ASBCA Says It Can Hear Korean-Funded Construction Dispute

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals largely rebuffed the federal government's bid to strike a South Korean company's claims related to being denied construction work paid for by the South Korean government, saying the work had benefited the U.S. The board said in a decision released Tuesday that although the contract and delivery orders don't involve funds appropriated by Congress, it has the jurisdiction to weigh Sungwoo E&C Co. Ltd.'s appeals stemming from construction work performed in South Korea because the work directly helps the U.S. military's mission in the country. "It is not the source of funding that determines...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS