DISH, NagraStar Sue Again Over Alleged Piracy Scheme

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Dish Network LLC and its security technology provider NagraStar LLC have accused two people of circumventing security measures in order to sell copyrighted television programming illegally accessed from Dish's satellite broadcasts. Dish's copyright infringement suit, filed Tuesday in New York federal court, is the latest in a string of complaints lodged by the satellite television provider, which has 14 million subscribers across the country. Last year, a Florida federal awarded Dish $90.1 million in damages in a suit over the streaming of unauthorized content to subscribers who purchased set-top boxes. Tuesday's 10-page complaint, which alleges violations of the Federal Communications Act, asks the court to shutter Debra...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS