Fact Disputes Reboot Hilton Drowning Suit, 1st Circ. Told

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A litany of disputed facts surrounding the snorkeling death of a Boston resident vacationing at a Hilton unit in Puerto Rico should allow the suit to continue, the man’s family has argued to the First Circuit in a bid to reverse the suit’s dismissal. The family of Dr. George Holland, a physician and professor of radiology at the University of Rochester Medical Center who also kept a residence in Boston, said a Puerto Rico federal judge was wrong to find that so many of the facts surrounding the death were undisputed. In replying Monday to the brief filed by the El...

