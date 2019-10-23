Fairchild Strikes $175M Power Integrations Deal After 15 Years

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT) -- ON Semiconductor has agreed to pay Power Integrations $175 million to end long-running litigation after ON's Fairchild subsidiary was hit with nearly $200 million in patent infringement verdicts, a resolution that means the Federal Circuit won’t answer a burning question about foreign damages as part of the fight. The companies asked several courts Tuesday to dismiss pending litigation, bringing an end to the dispute launched in 2004 between ON Semiconductor Corp. unit Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc. and Power Integrations Inc. Under the license-free deal, the companies agreed to a litigation ceasefire until June 2023, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings....

