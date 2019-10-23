Shearman Antitrust Atty Named New DOJ Tech Adviser

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday that former Shearman & Sterling LLP partner Ryan A. Shores has been appointed to a newly created position as associate deputy attorney general and senior adviser for technology industries, signaling the "significance" of the DOJ's ongoing antitrust review of market-leading internet platforms. Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen explicitly referenced the review in announcing Shores' appointment. That review is part of an array of investigations into big tech companies at the state and federal level, including separate probes into Google and Facebook in which virtually every state attorney general is participating. "The addition of Associate Deputy Attorney...

