MLB Ump Sues Ex-Met For Defamation Over Podcast Story

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 1:46 PM EDT) -- Major League Baseball umpire Joe West is suing ex-New York Met Paul Lo Duca for defamation over a podcast in which the former catcher claimed West granted easy strikes to a pitcher in exchange for access to the thrower's vintage car. In a complaint filed Tuesday in New York state court, West cited an April podcast in which Lo Duca allegedly claimed that after a game against the Philadelphia Phillies in either 2006 or 2007, teammate Billy Wagner told him that West "opens up the strike zone" in return for getting to drive Wagner's 1957 Chevrolet. West, who also named sports...

