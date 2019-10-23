ComEd Can't Deny Jobs For Bad Credit, Ill. Appeals Court Told

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A putative class of job applicants have asked an Illinois appellate court to revive their lawsuit claiming Commonwealth Edison Co. denied them employment because of their poor credit histories, in violation of a state privacy law prohibiting employers from inquiring about credit reports. A Cook County Circuit Court sided with the electric utility in December, saying the company could rightfully deny Monica Rivera employment based on her credit score because the job she had been offered — a customer service representative in a ComEd call center — would allow her access to the sensitive personal information of its customers. James Zouras...

