Anheuser Says Tests Show Miller Lite Contains Corn Syrup

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Anheuser-Busch is seeking to end a lawsuit filed by MillerCoors over Bud Light ads that claim Miller Lite and Coors Light are made with corn syrup, saying it has conducted testing that proves the rival beers actually contain the sweetener. Seven months after MillerCoors sued for false advertising over the Bud Light ads, Anheuser-Busch filed a motion for summary judgment Tuesday arguing that the rival “cannot prove the required elements of its claim for false advertising.” The brewer’s detailed arguments were filed under seal, but in a statement announcing the filing, Anheuser-Busch made a bold claim: That “independent testing” had proved...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS