Convicted MillerCoors Exec Can't Change Pension Repayment

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 3:13 PM EDT) -- A convicted former MillerCoors LLC executive can't change the amount of pension money he has to repay in order to support his wife while he serves time for stealing more than $8 million from his employer, an Illinois federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso said David Colletti was rehashing arguments that were already raised before he ordered MillerCoors to immediately start turning over 25% of the former sales executive's pension every pay period. Argument wasn't allowed on the government's turnover motion, but "that doesn't mean that I didn't consider everything that was filed," Judge Alonso said. Eugene Murphy...

