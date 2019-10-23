Tesla's Unique Door Handles Faulted In Doc's Fiery Death

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The unique door handles on a Tesla Model S are to blame for a doctor's death in his burning car, according to a suit filed by his widow in Florida state court. Dr. Omar Awan's wife Liliana, also a doctor, says that the door handles on the Tesla Model S are designed to withdraw when closed and cannot be accessed manually while they're retracted. That's why a police officer and bystanders were unable to come to her husband's aid to remove him from the car when he veered out of control and crashed into a palm tree. The handles on the...

