DOD's Haste May Spell Turbulent Start For Cybersecurity Plan

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 10:59 PM EDT) -- The Pentagon’s aggressive timeline for overhauling cybersecurity requirements for defense contractors and a lack of clarity in how it expects contractors to meet those standards could make for a rocky rollout or lead to delays. The U.S. Department of Defense’s goal for its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC, program, is to improve cybersecurity by creating minimum requirements for defense contracts and a unified standard across its supply chain. While contractors generally welcome a modernized and unified cybersecurity model to replace the current patchwork of requirements, details of the CMMC plan — set to be finalized by January — were sparse...

