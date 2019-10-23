Ill. Court Upholds Doc’s Trial Win In Botched Leg Surgery Suit

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appeals court has affirmed a verdict that ultimately cleared a physician of malpractice in a suit accusing him of botching a patient’s leg surgery, saying among other things that the patient failed to show that she wasn’t adequately informed about the surgery’s risks. Judge Aurelia Pucinski, writing for the panel Tuesday, said the lower court was right to grant Dr. Jeremy Stevens and The Center for Athletic Medicine Ltd.’s motion for a directed verdict against patient Ludgarda Castillo. Evidence showed that Castillo was advised of the risks of her procedure for a misaligned femur, and there was no...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS