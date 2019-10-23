Ignore European Commission In Energy Dispute, Court Told

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Arguments put forward by the European Commission in support of Spain’s fight against confirmation of a €53.3 million (about $60.3 million) arbitration award "add nothing to the discussion," a renewable energy investment fund told a D.C. federal court. NovEnergia II-Energy & Environment SCA said Monday the commission overstated its position as the official authority on European Union law when it argued in a September amicus brief that the arbitration clause in the Energy Charter Treaty — the treaty under which NovEnergia brought its dispute — was not intended to be used against EU member states and that it conflicts with EU law....

