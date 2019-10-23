Cigna Beats Suit Over Covering Special Liposuction Treatment

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge threw out a proposed class action Wednesday accusing Cigna of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, finding that the woman leading the suit didn't show the insurer wrongly refused to cover a specialized liposuction treatment for a chronic condition. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar granted Cigna's motion to dismiss Banafsheh Akhlaghi's suit alleging wrongly denied benefits and fiduciary breaches under ERISA. According to the order, she has lipedema, a chronic condition that can involve an abnormal build-up of fat tissue in the body. The judge found that while Akhlaghi stated in her complaint that she...

