Parenting Author Gets 3 Weeks For 'Varsity Blues' Fraud

Law360, Boston (October 23, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A marketing executive who wrote a bestselling parenting book and another about "sticky situations" was sentenced to three weeks in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scheme to having a corrupt test proctor take her son's standardized test. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani handed down the sentence for Jane Buckingham, calling it "fair and appropriate" and in line with other sentences she has handed down in the high-profile case. Judge Talwani noted that even though all the prison terms she has issued have been lower than what federal prosecutors have requested, they are serving the purpose spelled...

