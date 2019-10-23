Two Giuliani Associates Deny Campaign Finance Charges

Law360, New York (October 23, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Two associates of President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani denied charges of using straw donors to funnel Russian money into U.S. elections and flouting donation limits Wednesday and were released on bail. Lev Parnas, left, and Igor Fruman, associates of Rudy Giuliani, were charged alongside two others in an indictment alleging violations of campaign finance disclosure laws and deceptive filing tactics to exceed contribution limits. (AP) U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken set bail at $1 million each for Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman and scheduled a hearing for Dec. 2 to discuss a possible trial date. Two other men charged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS