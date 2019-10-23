Calif. Cap-And-Trade Can Survive Trump's Legal Attack

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's swipe at California's cap-and-trade agreement with Québec might have merit, though experts say the state's market-based effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions will remain in solid shape even if the feds are victorious. The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday accused California of unconstitutionally linking the state cap-and-trade program with Québec's, yet another salvo in an escalating climate change policy war between the Trump administration and the Golden State. While experts have largely panned previous attempts by the federal government to curb California's energy and environmental authority, they say there's merit to claims that hooking up with Québec...

