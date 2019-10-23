'Radical' PwC ERISA Ruling Must Be Undone, 2nd Circ. Hears

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit should undo PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's win in a class action that left retirees who'd been shorted by the company's pension plan with no recourse even after PwC admitted its benefit-calculation method violated ERISA, the retirees' attorney told the appellate court during a Wednesday hearing. Julia Penny Clark of Bredhoff & Kaiser PLLC told a three-judge panel that upholding the company's win would set a dangerous precedent by legitimizing PwC's argument that workers can't use the Employee Retirement Income Security Act to make employers recalculate pensions when initial calculations violate the law. "What this says is that a defendant can...

