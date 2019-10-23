Willis Denied Quick Win In $31M Hurricane Coverage Row

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has rejected a Willis Towers Watson unit’s bid for a quick dismissal of several claims in a lawsuit alleging the insurance broker’s faulty advice left a golf course operator underinsured for $31 million in losses resulting from Hurricane Harvey. Chicago-based Willis of Illinois Inc. had asked U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle to toss C-Bons International Golf Group Inc.’s claims against it for breach of a fiduciary relationship and a violation of the Texas Insurance Code as well as a related demand for attorney fees. The broker helped C-Bons secure a property insurance policy with Lexington Insurance...

