Gov't Pushes For Ruling In Edward Snowden NDA Suit

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Whistleblower Edward Snowden has no legal excuse for not letting the CIA and National Security Agency vet his new tell-all memoir, the government told a Virginia federal court in pushing for a partial win in the case. Snowden clearly violated his nondisclosure agreements by failing to submit the manuscript for his new book, "Permanent Record," to the CIA and NSA for prepublication review, the U.S. argued Wednesday. Snowden himself has publicly acknowledged that he knew about the agreements but declined to let the CIA "edit [his] life story," the government argued. The government said it should win a court judgment finding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS