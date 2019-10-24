Judge Won't DQ Foley & Lardner Attys Yet In Family Biz Fight

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 11:18 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge has refused to disqualify two Foley & Lardner LLP attorneys in a yearslong shareholders dispute between extended family members but is making the pair submit to a deposition, warning that they may have to step down as trial counsel if their testimony is required during that proceeding. U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller on Wednesday referred to the dispute over whether or not the attorneys could be deposed and should be disqualified as "tangled" and arguments on both sides "precarious," writing in his order that there was currently not enough basis to disqualify Foley attorneys Bryan House and...

