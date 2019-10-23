Korean Tire Co. Says It Doesn't Belong In Fatal Rollover Suit

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A Korean tire company urged a federal judge Wednesday to toss a suit brought by an insurer and a deceased construction worker's estate that claims its negligent tire design caused a fatal truck crash, saying the court lacks jurisdiction over the company. American Zurich Insurance Co. alleges that Kumho Tire Co. Inc. was negligent in its design of a tire that, after ordinary use, came off a truck carrying three construction workers in 2016. The insurer also says Kumho failed to warn the construction company about the tire's "dangerous and defective condition." American Zurich said that its insured, Justin L. Hawk...

