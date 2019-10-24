4th Circ. Wrong To Dismiss Pelvic Mesh Appeal, Firm Says

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey law firm has asked the Fourth Circuit to reconsider its decision to nix an appeal involving the allocation of a $500 million pelvic mesh award, saying the firm never waived its appellate rights and the dismissal ignored self dealing by fee committee members. Personal injury firm Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman LLC said in a petition for rehearing en banc Tuesday that the panel's decision to dismiss its appeal would set a dangerous precedent for firms looking to challenge fee awards and completely ignored the evidence that attorneys on the fee committee inflated their own contribution in order...

