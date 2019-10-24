$16M Kraft Deal Axed After CFTC Press Release Debacle

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 11:57 AM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has axed a $16 million settlement between the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Kraft Foods Group Inc. following accusations that the regulator’s announcement of the deal violated its terms. U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey’s Wednesday decision to vacate the two sides’ settlement consent order came one day after the Seventh Circuit ruled that CFTC officials cannot be required to testify about the internal deliberations that led the agency to publish an Aug. 15 press release and statements from the agency’s commissioners that, in the eyes of Kraft and former subsidiary Mondelez Global LLC, violated the...

