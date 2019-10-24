Most Of CenturyLink ERISA Suit Should Be Nixed, Judge Says

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A Colorado magistrate judge has recommended throwing out the bulk of a proposed class action accusing CenturyLink of unwisely offering a poorly performing fund in its 401(k) plan, saying plan participants hadn't shown that fund was imprudently designed. In her report and recommendations Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Nina Y. Wang found that the 401(k) plan participants behind the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit didn't show that CenturyLink Investment Management Co., the plan's investment fiduciary, had acted unwisely when it structured the so-called Active Large Cap U.S. Stock Fund with seven active managers. While the participants had contended that CIM should have known that...

