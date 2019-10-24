Del. Court Seeks Answer To Blue Bell 'Sham' Co. Claim

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Citing arguments that an alleged "sham" affiliate could block damages for investors harmed in 2015 when a listeria contamination sickened ice cream buyers and forced a Blue Bell Creameries LP shutdown, a Delaware vice chancellor pressed company attorneys Thursday to suggest a way to explain the potential injustice. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III put the question to Paul A. Fioravanti Jr. of Prickett Jones & Elliott PA, counsel to Blue Bell USA Inc., during arguments on a motion to dismiss an amended derivative suit that attempted to retool a previously dismissed alter ego liability count raised by limited partner investors...

