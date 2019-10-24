NJ High Court Won’t Rehear Sanctions In Nasal Spray Case

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court won’t review an appellate ruling that overturned $205,000 in sanctions against a pair of law firms in a suit over their client’s use of a nasal spray, according to court documents. In a pair of orders filed last week, the justices declined a petition from Charles L. Bove and a cross-petition from AkPharma Inc. to review the case. The court did not include its reasoning for denying the petition. In his 2015 complaint, former employee Bove said AkPharma pressured him into using a nasal spray that was being developed. Soon after he started using it, Bove...

