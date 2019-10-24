Artist Can't Take Porn Videos Off Market In Copyright Suit

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- An artist suing over pornographic videos filmed without permission at her rental home lost a bid Thursday to stop the videos from spreading after she failed to convince a Massachusetts federal judge that she would be harmed without an injunction. U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris denied Leah Bassett's request for an injunction order barring the continued distribution of photos and videos shot at her Martha's Vineyard rental home by adult entertainment company Mile High Distribution Inc., which she claims infringed her copyrights by filming her artwork in the background. Bassett had argued that Mile High had not done enough to...

