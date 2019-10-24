Noah's Bagels Applicant Must Arbitrate Credit Check Suit

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A Noah's NY Bagels job applicant's claims that portions of the company's background check violate the Fair Credit Reporting Act were sent to arbitration Wednesday by a California federal judge, who said the applicant signed an arbitration agreement after she applied for the job. Although Trina Davis asserted she did not consent to arbitrate claims that occurred before she signed an arbitration agreement with Einstein Noah Restaurant Group Inc., the parent company of Noah's NY Bagels, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White found her argument was beside the point, saying it addressed the scope of the agreement and not whether she agreed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS