Cancer Patients Fight Monsanto Bid For First Shot At Doctors

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Counsel for cancer patients who claim Roundup made them ill urged a California judge to reject Monsanto’s request to depose their clients' treating physicians first in dozens of bellwether cases headed to trial, arguing that would put them at an "extreme disadvantage." During a hearing in Oakland, California, on Thursday, Brent Wisner of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman PC, who represents the cancer patients, argued there is a presumption about the order in which witnesses are called to testify, because plaintiffs ultimately “bear the burden of proof.” Therefore, he said, the order shouldn’t be changed unless there’s good cause to do...

