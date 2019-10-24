EPA Compliance Delays On Landfill Emissions Irk Judge

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (October 24, 2019, 11:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge expressed exasperation with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s continued efforts to extend the deadline to comply with Obama-era landfill air pollution regulations, saying Thursday that if he buys the EPA’s arguments, the agency will never have to comply and “won’t we be here perpetually?” During a hearing in Oakland, U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. said this is a “somewhat odd circumstance” in which the EPA made a rule and set a deadline, but missed the deadline to comply and was sued. He again issued an order requiring the agency to comply by Nov. 6....

