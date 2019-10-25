Comcast Asks Justices To Reconsider Race Bias In $20B Suit

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Comcast has made one final push to convince the U.S. Supreme Court that the $20 billion racial bias suit it is facing from a black-owned production company should be required to meet the "but for" causation standard to pass muster, not the lesser standard that the Ninth Circuit relied on. The cable giant will face the justices in person Nov. 13, but it took its last chance Wednesday to argue on the briefs that it isn't enough for the studio to prove that racial bias was a "motivating factor" in Comcast's decision to reject a contract with black-owned Entertainment Studios. Accusing the...

