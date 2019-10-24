Delivery Drivers Hit Instacart With Ill. FLSA Class Action

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Illinois Instacart delivery drivers and paid shoppers said in a putative class action that the grocery delivery company misclassified them as independent contractors so it wouldn't have to pay them minimum wages, overtime or other benefits. Despite Instacart exerting control over the workers "consistent with an employer-employee relationship," workers had to sign an "independent contractor agreement" as a condition of working for there, named plaintiffs Katherine O'Shea, Brian Posner and Tom Bacon said in an Illinois federal court suit filed Wednesday. They claim the agreement allowed the company to skirt paying its shoppers and delivery drivers fairly and reimbursing them for expenses...

