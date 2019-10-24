EPA Planned To Repeal Water Rule All Along, Enviros Say

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups sued the Trump administration on Wednesday over its rollback of the Obama-era rule that expanded the Clean Water Act’s regulatory reach, arguing Trump officials ignored science and improperly pursued a predetermined agenda to gut the rule. The Natural Resources Defense Council and several other groups told a South Carolina federal court Wednesday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency violated the Administrative Procedures Act by plowing ahead with the repeal of the 2015 Clean Water Rule, which determined which waterways were covered by the CWA, without analyzing the impacts of that decision or allowing the public to properly weigh in on...

