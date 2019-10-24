Goldman Banker Accused Of Insider Trading Fires Lawyers

Law360, New York (October 24, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A Goldman Sachs investment banker accused of passing tips in a large insider trading scheme has fired his lawyers, according to a letter Thursday, which was docketed two days after the banker expressed displeasure with the outcome of a Manhattan federal court bail hearing. Defendant Bryan Cohen "wishes to terminate our representation," defense lawyers Roger Stavis and Ira Sorkin of Mintz & Gold LLP told U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III, who is presiding over the criminal case, in their letter. "Of course, we will cooperate fully with new counsel, once retained by Mr. Cohen," they told the judge....

