Apple Wins Trim Of False Ad Suit Over App Sharing, For Now

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Thursday trimmed claims from a proposed consumer class action alleging Apple duped users into thinking their family sharing feature would allow sharing of in-app content of purchased or downloaded apps, but said the plaintiff can amend his complaint and try again. Apple customer Walter Peters' June complaint alleges that through false advertising he was led to believe that if he downloaded a third-party app in the Apple App Store and then bought an in-app subscription, the subscription would be available to other members of his family plan, only to discover that it was not. Los Angeles Superior...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS