Marriott Hit With Default Loss In Guest Injury Suit

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court on Thursday reversed the dismissal of a suit seeking to hold Marriott liable for a Georgia resident's injuries suffered at a Texas hotel, saying the guest is instead entitled to default judgment because the company failed to timely respond to the lawsuit. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously revived a suit accusing Marriott International Inc. of causing Jimmie Ward's unspecified injuries when a handicap shower seat broke while he was staying at a Marriott hotel in Texas. After Jimmie Ward died of unrelated causes, his widow Thelma sued in Cobb County State Court, noting that Marriott...

