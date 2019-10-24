Clinic Doc Not Liable For Fatal Prescription, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit agreed on Thursday that a doctor with a federally funded Philadelphia health center could not be held liable after an employee died from liver toxicity as a result of medicine she was prescribed to treat a tuberculosis diagnosis she received during a mandatory checkup. A three-judge panel said Greater Philadelphia Health Action doctor Heather Ruddock had acted reasonably when she left it up to a primary care physician to perform and follow up monitoring after prescribing GPHA staffer Elaine Booker a nine-month course of isoniazid antibiotics to treat her latent tuberculosis. In reaching its conclusion, the appeals court...

