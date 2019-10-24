Ex-Wyndham Worker Not Covered For 'Experimental' Surgery

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday backed Cigna's rejection of a former Wyndham employee's claim for coverage of a spine operation, finding that the insurer had a reasonable basis to conclude that the surgery was "experimental, investigational or unproven" and therefore excluded from the hospitality giant's health care plan. A three-judge appellate panel affirmed a Georgia federal judge's ruling granting summary judgment to Cigna Health & Life Insurance Co. in its dispute with former Wyndham Worldwide Operations Inc. employee Sharon Pierce. Pierce had sought coverage under Wyndham's Employee Retirement Income Security Act health plan for a "two-level spinal fusion" surgery to treat her...

