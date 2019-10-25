Legal Battlefronts To Watch In Boeing’s 737 Max Crisis

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Boeing is facing heightened legal and regulatory scrutiny as it prepares to make its first public appearance before Congress to answer tough questions on whether it misled federal regulators on the overall safety of its grounded 737 Max jets. Experts say Boeing Co.’s upcoming testimony before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation and the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, won't shed much light on Boeing's development process or the Federal Aviation Administration’s certification of the 737 Max now that both the company and the safety regulator are on the defense. The hearings come as...

